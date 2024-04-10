Apple is gearing up for the launch of its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 10, later this year. A recent report from South Korean publication The Elec suggests that the tech giant is making significant advancements in the display technology of the upcoming smartwatch, promising improved battery life for users.

According to The Elec, the Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a new type of OLED screen called low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO), coupled with thin-film transistor (TFT) technology. This upgrade in display technology is anticipated to enhance the efficiency of the device, ensuring longer battery life compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 9.

The report indicates that Apple is shifting away from the use of low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) technology in most of its switching transistors for the Series 10. Instead, LTPS technology will only be utilized for circuits outside the Pixel area and a few remaining switching TFTs. This strategic change is expected to contribute to the improved battery performance of the upcoming smartwatch.

Recent developments suggest that Apple has decided against pursuing in-house development of microLED screens, as reported by Bloomberg. This decision led to reorganization within the display engineering teams and layoffs within the company. Despite this shift in display technology, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still anticipated to offer notable advancements in its display capabilities when it hits the market in the latter half of 2024.

The launch of the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to coincide with the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series. This lineup is speculated to comprise four models: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. As anticipation builds for these upcoming releases, consumers eagerly await the innovative features and enhancements that Apple will bring to its latest offerings in wearable technology and smartphones.

