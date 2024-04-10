Apple Watch Series 10 to feature LTPO OLED screen for enhanced efficiency and battery life: Report
Apple's upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 could include an LTPO OLED screen for longer battery life. The shift away from microLED screens caused internal changes, but the smartwatch is still expected to bring significant display advancements.
Apple is gearing up for the launch of its latest wearable, the Apple Watch Series 10, later this year. A recent report from South Korean publication The Elec suggests that the tech giant is making significant advancements in the display technology of the upcoming smartwatch, promising improved battery life for users.