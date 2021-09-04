The tech giant Apple has increased the screen size of its new smartwatch models -- Apple Watch Series 7 – to maximize the things a user can see on the screen at once. The Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to be introduced by the end of September.

Bigger screen

The watches will be marketed as 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters, an increase from the current 40- and 44-millimeter versions, according to Bloomberg. The new screen itself -- measured diagonally -- will be about 1.9 inches on the larger model, up from 1.78 inches.

This is only the second time in the history of the Apple Watch that the company has bumped up the screen size. The last increase was in 2018 with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 4.

More pixels

The bigger model will have a resolution of 396 by 484, versus 368 by 448 on the model it’s replacing. That increase means the device will have about 16% more pixels, allowing it to show more so-called complications -- an industry term for the bits of information that appear on watches.

New watch faces

Apple has also developed a series of new watch faces for the device. Apple will also introduce new watch faces, named Modular Max, Continuum and Atlas, and World Timer. Bloomberg reports that Apple is also working on new faces for its Hermes and Nike-branded Apple Watches. The Hermes version has numbers that change hour by hour, while a new Nike face features numbers that move based on a person’s motion.

Faster processor

The Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a faster processor and a redesigned case with flatter edges. The new screen is designed with a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the cover glass.

Apple Watch SE

The company aims to release a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a rugged model geared toward extreme sports users, and an update to the flagship model. It’s also planning to add a body-temperature sensor as early as next year’s model, Bloomberg News has reported.

Blood-sugar, blood-pressure checker

Apple plans to add a noninvasive blood-sugar monitor and blood-pressure checker to the device, according to people with knowledge of the plans. Apple has steadily added new health functionality over the past several years, including a heart-rate monitor, electrocardiogram feature and a blood-oxygen sensor.

The Apple Watch is also part of the company’s push to let users store their official IDs on its devices.

