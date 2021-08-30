Apple Watch Series 7 will have slightly larger screens than the Series 6 and feature flat edges.

The upcoming Apple Watch will get its first new hardware design with flatter display and edges, reported The Verge.

The display on Apple Watch 7 will be slightly larger than the panels seen on Series 6, with larger cases than seen on the earlier designs. Each variant in the upcoming Apple Watch line-up will have cases ranging between 41mm and 45mm.

Apple is also expected to provide several new watch faces to better utilise the bigger screens on Watch Series 7.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will also have a faster processor and may include a body-temperature sensor in the next year's model.

On a related note, Apple usually announces new watch models in September, so the Apple Series 7 is also speculated to launch soon.

Last year the Series 6 and SE watches were also announced at Apple's September event.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.