Home >Technology >News >Apple Watch Series 8 may feature three screen sizes, bigger display in 2022

Apple Watch Series 8 may feature three screen sizes, bigger display in 2022

Apple had bumped up the screen size on Watch Series 7 to 41mm and 45mm.
1 min read . 07:39 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

Industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young took to Twitter to indicate that Apple might be planning to add a new variant to its upcoming Watch line-up

Apple might launch a new, bigger display size for the next iteration of its Watch series. The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently under development and might feature a third screen size option which could be bigger than the ones we have seen so far. The new Apple Watch will be launched in 2022.

Industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young took to Twitter to indicate that Apple might be planning to add a new variant to its upcoming Watch line-up.

The Apple Watch Series 7, which was launched alongside the Apple iPhone 13 series in September, comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. This was an upgrade from the 40mm and 44mm screens seen on the Watch Series 6. This might indicate the possibility of Apple Watch Series 8 going beyond 45mm next year.

Meanwhile, according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 will add new health management features like the ability to monitor the wearer's body temperature, not just skin surface like on some current smartwatches. However, it is unclear how this feature will work.

