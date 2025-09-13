Apple Watch Series 9-11 and Ultra models to alert users of high blood pressure, receive FDA approval

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new feature on Apple smartwatches designed to detect signs of hypertension, the regulator confirmed on Friday.

FDA approves Apple Watch hypertension feature Apple introduced the blood pressure monitoring capability at its September 9 event, which also saw the unveiling of a refreshed iPhone range, including the slimmer iPhone Air.

The hypertension alert feature will be available on Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, Series 11, and the higher-end Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 models before the end of September. Apple said it plans to make the feature accessible in around 150 countries and regions, including the United States and the European Union.

How the feature could work Using the optical heart sensor, the feature analyses blood vessel responses to heartbeats. The algorithm operates passively, reviewing data over a 30-day period, and notifies users if it identifies consistent indications of high blood pressure.

Apple noted that the feature may not detect all cases of hypertension, but estimates it could provide alerts to approximately one million users.

Also Read | iPhone 17 to Watch Ultra 3: Everything Apple announced at Awe Dropping Event

Bloomberg News, which first reported the development, suggested that Apple intends to roll out the feature in smartwatches next week. Apple did not comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters.

During Apple's Awe-Dropping event, three new smartwatches were announced: the Apple Watch Ultra 3, the Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Series 11. Each model differs in display size, material, connectivity, and health-focused features.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 features the largest display on an Apple Watch to date, using LTPO3 and wide-angle OLED technology. Its battery life lasts up to 42 hours and can be extended to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. It also supports 5G and two-way satellite communication, allowing messaging, location sharing, and emergency calls in areas without network coverage.