Apple Watch SOS feature saves life after sudden collapse; user says, ‘I had a 50/50 chance!’

Tech giant Apple has once again made headlines for saving a life and emerging as a hero. This time, the credit goes to the Apple Watch. In a recent incident, a Reddit user, Taylor, shared his experience in which the watch contacted emergency services, and they managed to save his life on time as he was facing severe breathing issues and collapsed at the park.

According to a 9To5Mac report, Taylor narrated the incident via his Reddit post, in which he mentioned how he suddenly started facing breathing issues, leading to blacking out and had fallen on the surface. At that moment, the Apple Watch’s fall detection feature reportedly got activated and detected the hard fall. As a consequence, it immediately contacted the emergency services.

Reportedly, Taylor revealed in his Reddit post that he was suffering from a cold and cough, as it thought it might be due to changing seasons or probably Covid. He wrote, “I was walking through an almost-empty parking lot on my way to my Jeep when things suddenly got worse. I felt lightheaded, dizzy, and seriously winded. I barely made it to the back of my vehicle before I blacked out.”

He added, “Next thing I know, I’m coming to, face-down on the pavement, and my Apple Watch is vibrating and flashing SOS. It had detected the hard fall and was automatically calling 911.”

Taylor stated that he even mistakenly stopped the SOS call; however, by that moment, the emergency services had reached the park, and 911 returned the call immediately. The redditor also revealed that after reaching the hospital, doctors found several blood clots in his lungs, which were believed to be the reason for blocking oxygen to his heart.

“Within minutes, the fire department and ambulance were on the scene. They rushed me to the ER, where doctors discovered multiple large blood clots in my lungs, including one that was blocking oxygen to my heart. That’s why I collapsed. The ER doc told me later that if help hadn’t gotten to me so quickly, I had about a 50/50 chance of not making it,” recalled Taylor.