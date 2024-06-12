Apple Watch takes on new role in wildlife, employed to monitor heart rates of lions
Apple Watch's photoplethysmography tech tracks lion's heart rate by measuring blood flow through the wrist, demonstrating effectiveness in wildlife health management.
In a groundbreaking use of consumer technology, veterinarians in Australia are now utilizing the Apple Watch to monitor the heart rates of lions and other wildlife, (via India Today). This innovative method, introduced by Australian wildlife veterinarian Dr. Chloe Buiting, showcases the incredible potential of technology in wildlife conservation. Dr. Buiting, who goes by @Jungle_doctor on Instagram, recently posted a captivating video showing a sedated lion with an Apple Watch attached to its tongue, a unique "off-label" use of the device.