In a groundbreaking use of consumer technology, veterinarians in Australia are now utilizing the Apple Watch to monitor the heart rates of lions and other wildlife, (via India Today). This innovative method, introduced by Australian wildlife veterinarian Dr. Chloe Buiting, showcases the incredible potential of technology in wildlife conservation. Dr. Buiting, who goes by @Jungle_doctor on Instagram, recently posted a captivating video showing a sedated lion with an Apple Watch attached to its tongue, a unique "off-label" use of the device.

Reportedly, Dr. Buiting's video was captioned, "@apple Watch can measure a lion's heart rate if you strap it to the tongue (even if it is one of the less conventional 'off-label' uses for the device). Either way, it's a true 'technology meets conservation' story."

This inventive technique was inspired by Dr. Fabiola Quesada, a well-known wildlife and conservation veterinarian. Dr. Quesada initially used the Apple Watch to measure an elephant's heart rate by taping the device to its ear, proving the method's effectiveness for large, wild animals.

The approach involves strapping the Apple Watch around the tongue of a sedated lion, enabling veterinarians to monitor the animal's heart rate accurately during medical procedures. This method ensures efficient tracking of vital signs, crucial for the health management of large and potentially dangerous wildlife.

According to the American tech giant, the Apple Watch utilizes photoplethysmography technology to measure heart rate, based on the concept that blood reflects red light and absorbs green light. It employs green LED lights and light-sensitive photodiodes to monitor blood flow through the wrist. By flashing the LEDs hundreds of times per second, the watch calculates heart rate by measuring the variations in light absorption.

Apple states that the optical heart sensor in the watch can measure heart rates ranging from 30 to 210 beats per minute. To enhance precision, the sensor adjusts for low signal levels by boosting LED brightness and sampling frequency. Additionally, the watch is capable of using infrared light for continuous heart rate monitoring and notifications.

