Apple Watch could introduce THESE new life-saving features by 2024, suggests Mark Gurman
The Apple Watch may include a blood pressure monitor and a sleep apnea detector in 2024, according to reports. Apple is also exploring the development of an enhanced version that could provide precise readings of both systolic and diastolic pressure.
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a couple of additional potential life-saving features in the Apple Watch, following the success of Crash Detection, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, Fall Detection and more. If these reports hold true, users can expect the launch of these new safety features next year.