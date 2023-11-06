Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a couple of additional potential life-saving features in the Apple Watch, following the success of Crash Detection, ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, Fall Detection and more. If these reports hold true, users can expect the launch of these new safety features next year.

Upcoming features of Apple Watch

In the most recent Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, it was mentioned that the Apple Watch might potentially include two vital health features in 2024: a blood pressure monitor and a sleep apnea detector. The blood pressure monitor would notify the user when their blood pressure is elevated.

Additionally, there are reports indicating that Apple is exploring the development of an enhanced version that could provide precise readings of both systolic and diastolic pressure. Rumors also suggest that the company is considering the creation of a blood pressure journal, enabling wearers to maintain a record of instances when their blood pressure elevated.

Reportedly, the Apple Watch will also monitor an individual's sleep patterns and breathing behavior to anticipate the presence of a particular condition. A corresponding app might subsequently suggest a medical consultation to the wearer for accurate diagnosis.

These functionalities align with Apple's recent emphasis on integrating an extensive array of health capabilities into its smartwatches. According to the reports, these potentially life-saving features could be part of the rumored Apple Watch Series 10 anticipated for release in 2024.

An additional potentially life-saving feature anticipated for the Apple Watch is non-invasive blood sugar monitoring. The Cupertino-based tech company has purportedly been engaged in developing this technology for over a decade, with the establishment of the startup Avolonte Health by the late co-founder Steve Jobs in 2011. Nonetheless, expectations for its introduction next year are not foreseen, and a probable launch later in the decade is more likely.

