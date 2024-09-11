Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Updated SE expected in 2025, predicts analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
At the 'It's Glowtime' event, Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 10 with a Polished Titanium finish. Priced at ₹32,800, it will be available from September 20. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is now expected in 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
California-based Apple recently introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 during its 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. The new model boasts a sleek Polished Titanium finish, making it lighter and more streamlined compared to its predecessors. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20. However, the company chose not to reveal a successor to last year’s Watch Ultra 2, a move that aligns with predictions made by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.