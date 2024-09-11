California-based Apple recently introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 during its 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. The new model boasts a sleek Polished Titanium finish, making it lighter and more streamlined compared to its predecessors. The Apple Watch Series 10 will be available for purchase starting September 20. However, the company chose not to reveal a successor to last year’s Watch Ultra 2, a move that aligns with predictions made by TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo had anticipated last October that Apple would not release the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2024. His forecast now suggests that Apple will push the debut of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 to 2025. Additionally, Kuo foresees an update to the Apple Watch SE, which has not been refreshed since its second-generation launch three years ago.

According to Kuo’s latest statements on X (formerly Twitter), both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the third-generation Apple Watch SE are expected to launch in the third quarter of 2025. This timeframe aligns with Apple’s traditional schedule for rolling out new smartwatch and smartphone models. These new devices could potentially be introduced alongside the anticipated iPhone 17 series, which is set to replace the newly launched iPhone 16 lineup.

In a previous prediction from October 2023, Kuo had indicated that Apple had not yet begun developing a new model to follow the Watch Ultra 2. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also adjusted his forecast shortly before the recent event, suggesting that Apple would only introduce a new color option for the existing Watch Ultra 2.

Kuo's analysis suggests that if Apple does not launch a new Apple Watch Ultra model in 2024, it could result in a significant drop in shipments for the flagship watch—potentially as much as 30 percent year-on-year—and a 10 percent decrease in overall Apple Watch shipments.

