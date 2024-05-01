Apple Watch Ultra 3 expected to debut in September 2024 with minor updates: Ming-Chi Kuo
Apple is expected to launch a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra this year with minimal hardware upgrades. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates it may release in September, along with a possible third-generation Apple Watch SE.
Recent reports suggest that Apple is preparing to release a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra this year, despite earlier skepticism about a new model in 2024. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously indicated that the chances of an Apple Watch Ultra refresh in 2024 were dwindling. However, Kuo now reveals that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is indeed on its way, with minimal hardware changes from the current model.