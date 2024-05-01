Apple is expected to launch a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra this year with minimal hardware upgrades. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicates it may release in September, along with a possible third-generation Apple Watch SE.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is preparing to release a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra this year, despite earlier skepticism about a new model in 2024. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously indicated that the chances of an Apple Watch Ultra refresh in 2024 were dwindling. However, Kuo now reveals that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is indeed on its way, with minimal hardware changes from the current model. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an update shared with MacRumors, Kuo mentioned that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will have "almost no" hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2. While no specific details about the forthcoming model were provided, it is expected to be launched in September.

Additionally, MacRumors highlighted the possibility of a third-generation Apple Watch SE launching this year if Apple continues its two-year upgrade pattern. However, the future of the Apple Watch Series 9 successor is less clear. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously discussed a redesigned "Apple Watch X" with a slimmer design and magnetic bands, but the timeframe for its release remains uncertain, with Gurman suggesting it could be in either 2024 or 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of features, Gurman has previously mentioned that the follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 9 might include blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection, which would likely also be incorporated into the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

This September marks nearly a decade since the original Apple Watch was unveiled in 2014, with its launch following in April 2015. Given this milestone, it is possible that Apple has bigger plans in store for its wearable device lineup, with or without the rumored Apple Watch X.

As the Apple Watch approaches its 10th anniversary since its original launch, reports indicate that Apple is hard at work on a major redesign, possibly dubbed the "Apple Watch X." Analyst Mark Gurman described this new version as the most substantial redesign to date for the popular smartwatch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Gurman, the anticipated redesign will sport a thinner case and feature an innovative magnetic band system.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!