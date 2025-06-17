Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped to launch this year alongside Series 11 and iPhone 17

American tech giant Apple may finally unveil the long-awaited Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this year, according to prominent analyst Jeff Pu from Haitong International Tech Research. While earlier speculation pointed to a 2024 debut, the rugged smartwatch is now expected to arrive alongside the Apple Watch Series 11 and the iPhone 17 lineup at the company’s annual September event.

Jeff Pu’s latest report, which outlines Apple’s product roadmap through to 2027, also indicates that a new HomePod model, reportedly dubbed the HomePod 6, could be launched at the same time. Notably, if the predictions hold, 2025 could mark one of Apple’s most expansive autumn launches in recent years.

Though Apple introduced the Watch Ultra 2 in September 2023, the company has since remained quiet about the next iteration. The only update since has been a new colourway for the Ultra 2, leaving enthusiasts eagerly awaiting more substantial upgrades.

Rumours suggest the Watch Ultra 3 could feature improved battery life, an upgraded LTPO 3 OLED display, and possibly even satellite connectivity, a feature hinted at by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Looking further ahead, Pu claims the Apple Watch Series 12 and the third-generation AirPods Pro are likely to be introduced in 2026. Meanwhile, 2027 could be a breakthrough year for Apple’s wearable technology, with the first smartwatch expected to include blood pressure monitoring. The year could also see the launch of Apple’s long-rumoured smart glasses and a more budget-friendly “Vision Air” mixed-reality headset.

Jeff Pu’s timeline appears to align with earlier projections by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who also suggested a 2025 release for the Watch Ultra 3. With multiple sources converging on similar timelines, anticipation is building for a major refresh across Apple’s hardware ecosystem in the coming years.

To recall, Apple also recently announced watchOS 26 at its WWDC 2025, the latest version of its Apple Watch software. The update brings a new design and smarter features focused on fitness, messaging, and daily use.