Apple Watch Ultra saves life of 26-year-old Mumbai techie during scuba diving mishap

Wearable devices continue to prove their worth in emergencies — and this time, an Apple Watch Ultra has been credited with saving the life of a 26-year-old Mumbai techie.

According to a report by India Today Tech, Kshitij Zodape, who works with an e-commerce company, was scuba diving near Puducherry earlier this summer when a mishap underwater left him helpless. As his weight belt came loose at a depth of nearly 36 metres in the Bay of Bengal, Zodape was suddenly propelled upwards. Unable to control his rapid ascent or call for help, it was his Apple Watch Ultra that stepped in — first issuing urgent warnings and then triggering an emergency siren.

“The water was very choppy, and visibility was poor. We were about 36 metres down when I suddenly started shooting up towards the surface,” Zodape told India Today Tech, recalling the incident.

The watch, which can monitor dive depth, sensed the unusually fast vertical ascent and displayed warnings that the speed could cause serious injury. “Before I could even realise, my watch started showing warnings. It told me that I needed to slow down because my ascent was too quick,” he said. But since his buoyancy was out of control, Zodape continued rising rapidly.

That’s when the Apple Watch Ultra’s emergency siren activated. The distinct, high-pitched sound immediately caught the attention of his instructor, who turned back and rushed to help. By then, Zodape had already ascended 10 metres uncontrollably.

Experts note that such rapid ascents can be fatal, leading to lung over-expansion as the body decompresses too quickly. “I didn’t even know it had that siren feature,” Zodape admitted.

After the incident, he wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook to share how the watch saved his life, and received a personal reply. “I’m so glad your instructor heard the alarm and quickly assisted you. Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. Be well,” Cook wrote back, as cited by India Today Tech.

How the Apple Watch Ultra’s emergency siren works Launched in 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is designed for rugged, outdoor adventures and comes equipped with safety features, including the emergency siren. The siren emits two alternating, high-pitched sounds engineered to cut through natural or environmental noise, and can be heard from up to 180 metres away.

As per Apple, the feature continues until the watch is turned off or its battery drains. While water may dampen the volume temporarily, the sound returns to full strength once the device dries.

