Apple Watch users rejoice: ChatGPT AI chatbot now at your wrist's beck and call!

Apple Watch users can now access ChatGPT, the renowned AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, via a dedicated app named WatchGPT. The app is available on the App Store for $3.99 (approximately Rs. 328) and enables users to interact with ChatGPT directly from their watch screen. Additionally, the app lets users share their WatchGPT responses via texts, email, and social media directly from their Apple Watch. The app's description on the App Store highlights its ease of use and seamless integration with Apple Watch. With WatchGPT, users can now chat with ChatGPT anytime, anywhere, with just a tap on their wrist.

Hidde van der Ploeg, the developer behind WatchGPT, took to Twitter to reveal that the app is now available on the App Store, including in India. The app allows users to interact with ChatGPT and share responses via SMS, mail, and social media, all from their watch screen. However, it requires devices running iOS 13.0 or later, and the download size is 2.6MB.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Apple Watch users can now receive not only quick answers but also longer generated messages without the need for typing. The WatchGPT app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store in English, Dutch, French, and Spanish languages.

I’m happy to announce that watchGPT is now available on the App Store 🎉



Furthermore, the developer of WatchGPT has announced upcoming updates to the app, including the option to use one's own API key, access history, and the default ability to follow vocal input. The app will also allow responses to be read out loud by the app itself, enhancing the user experience.

