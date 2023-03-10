Apple Watch users rejoice: ChatGPT AI chatbot now at your wrist's beck and call!2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:38 AM IST
- Hidde van der Ploeg, the developer behind WatchGPT, took to Twitter to reveal that the app is now available on the App Store, including in India. The app allows users to interact with ChatGPT and share responses via SMS, mail, and social media, all from their watch screen. However, it requires devices running iOS 13.0 or later, and the download size is 2.6MB.
Apple Watch users can now access ChatGPT, the renowned AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, via a dedicated app named WatchGPT. The app is available on the App Store for $3.99 (approximately Rs. 328) and enables users to interact with ChatGPT directly from their watch screen. Additionally, the app lets users share their WatchGPT responses via texts, email, and social media directly from their Apple Watch. The app's description on the App Store highlights its ease of use and seamless integration with Apple Watch. With WatchGPT, users can now chat with ChatGPT anytime, anywhere, with just a tap on their wrist.
