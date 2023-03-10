Apple Watch users rejoice: ChatGPT AI chatbot now at your wrist's beck and call!

Apple Watch users can now access ChatGPT, the renowned AI-powered chatbot from OpenAI, via a dedicated app named WatchGPT. The app is available on the App Store for $3.99 (approximately Rs. 328) and enables users to interact with ChatGPT directly from their watch screen. Additionally, the app lets users share their WatchGPT responses via texts, email, and social media directly from their Apple Watch. The app's description on the App Store highlights its ease of use and seamless integration with Apple Watch. With WatchGPT, users can now chat with ChatGPT anytime, anywhere, with just a tap on their wrist.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}