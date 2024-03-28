Apple Watch X to get biggest overhaul on its 10-year anniversary with new features: Mark Gurman
Reports indicate Apple's planning a significant Apple Watch X redesign for its 10-year anniversary, featuring a sleeker profile and a new magnetic band system. Integration of blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection are expected, as per Mark Gurman.
In anticipation of its upcoming 10-year anniversary since the initial launch of the Apple Watch, reports suggest that Apple is diligently working on a significant redesign, possibly to be named the "Apple Watch X." Renowned analyst Mark Gurman has characterized this forthcoming iteration as the "biggest overhaul yet" for the popular wearable.