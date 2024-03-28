Reports indicate Apple's planning a significant Apple Watch X redesign for its 10-year anniversary, featuring a sleeker profile and a new magnetic band system. Integration of blood pressure monitoring and sleep apnea detection are expected, as per Mark Gurman.

In anticipation of its upcoming 10-year anniversary since the initial launch of the Apple Watch, reports suggest that Apple is diligently working on a significant redesign, possibly to be named the "Apple Watch X." Renowned analyst Mark Gurman has characterized this forthcoming iteration as the "biggest overhaul yet" for the popular wearable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per Gurman (via 9To5Mac), the purported redesign is said to feature a sleeker profile and introduce a novel magnetic band system, although this innovation would render existing Apple Watch bands incompatible. While the exact release timeline for the speculated "Apple Watch X" remains uncertain, it is conceivable that the launch could be slated for 2024, although potential production complexities might necessitate a postponement to 2025.

A long-anticipated development in Apple's wearable technology domain is the integration of blood pressure monitoring capabilities, a goal pursued since the inception of the Apple Watch. According to insights from Bloomberg, Apple is poised to realize this ambition in the imminent future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The forthcoming Apple Watch model is rumored to incorporate a blood pressure sensor for the first time, although it will diverge from conventional approaches by not displaying precise systolic and diastolic readings. Instead, the feature will offer users insights into blood pressure trends over time. Users will receive alerts if their blood pressure exhibits an upward trend, prompting them to document relevant circumstances associated with any spikes.

As Apple diligently works on perfecting a system capable of delivering precise blood pressure readings, these advancements are anticipated to materialize in the near future. Additionally, the integration of sleep apnea detection stands out as another noteworthy addition to the Apple Watch's array of health-focused features.

Expected to debut as early as this year, the sleep apnea detection feature will employ the device's sensors to monitor users' sleeping patterns and breathing, potentially alerting them to indications of the condition, adds the report. This proactive approach could offer significant advancements in the detection and management of sleep-related disorders, potentially obviating the need for traditional overnight sleep studies in some instances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

