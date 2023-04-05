Apple Weather app data not loading? You are not alone1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
- Weather apps on several Apple platforms including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS are affected.
Are you facing issues with the weather update on your iPhone? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, as a result many iPhone users are unable to see live weather information and forecasts for their selected regions.
