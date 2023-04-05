Are you facing issues with the weather update on your iPhone? Don’t worry, you are not alone. Apple is currently experiencing issues with its weather data provider, as a result many iPhone users are unable to see live weather information and forecasts for their selected regions.

Apple iPhone users across the globe are impacted. Weather apps on several Apple platforms including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and macOS are affected.

The issue started yesterday. As per the company’s System Status webpage, the issue has been resolved. But the Weather service may be slow or unavailable to some users.

Meanwhile, the Cupertino-based company has revealed the dates of its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2023. The event is set to run from June 5th to June 9th and will be held virtually. Additionally, reports indicate that an in-person experience will once again be available at Apple Park, as was the case last year.

As is customary, the technology company typically unveils its latest versions of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS at its annual conference, and this year is anticipated to be no exception. Speculations suggest that Apple will unveil iOS 17, which will include a plethora of enhancements and new features.

Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, has shared some insights into the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott mentioned that this year's event will be the "biggest and most exciting" conference to date. She went on to add, "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"