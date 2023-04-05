Apple Weather app data not loading? You are not alone

Susan Prescott, the Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple, has shared some insights into the upcoming WWDC 2023. Prescott mentioned that this year's event will be the "biggest and most exciting" conference to date. She went on to add, "WWDC23 is going to be our biggest and most exciting yet, and we can't wait to see many of you online and in person at this very special event!"

