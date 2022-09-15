Apple website down for some users ahead of iPhone 14 series sale tomorrow

Apple website is down for many users. The website is unable to load fully and some images are also failing to load. Some users also reported seeing ‘403 forbidden errors’ message on their screen.
Tried visiting Apple website today, but found it not working properly? Don’t worry, you are not alone. The Apple website is down for many users. The website is unable to load fully and some images are also failing to load. Some users also reported seeing ‘403 forbidden errors’ message on their screen.
It appears that not just India but users in other countries are also facing the down time. Users are also taking to microblogging site Twitter to report the problem. Here’s a tweet from one of Apple users:
The issue may also affect customers who are planning to pre-order the new iPhone 14 series. This comes a day ahead when three of iPhone 14 series phones- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will go on sale.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset with 6 core CPU and 5-core GPU. Major features that both these smartphones offer are crash detection, emergency SOS via satellite, a new 48MP main camera and the ‘Dynamic Island’ interface. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple has reduced the mini models and has instead replaced it with the Plus variant having a large screen.
With the iPhone 14 lineup, Apple has also introduced emergency SOS via satellite. The technology combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.
Apple has also launched three new smartwatches this year- Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra. Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-generation Apple Watch SE are up for pre-order on apple.com and on the Apple Store app. They will be available in stores and for delivery beginning September 16. While the Apple Watch Ultra will be available in stores from September 23.
