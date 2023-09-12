Apple Wonderlust event: What will iPhone 15 cost in India?

Apple is all set to unveil its latest iPhone iterations at the Wonderlust event, which will take place at 10:30pm at Apple Park in Cupertino. The event will also see Apple switch from the existing Lightning port to USB-C, reveal the iOS 17 schedule, launch of new Apple Watches and new AirPods Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read| Apple Event 2023 Live Updates The new iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to be priced the same as their predecessors, at $799 and $899 respectively. Meanwhile, a report from 9to5Mac has suggested that the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be significantly increased.

The report also cited Apple CEO Tim Cook's statement during a quarterly earnings call earlier this year to justify that the price of the Pro models could indeed rise. Cook had said: "I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category,"

Also Read| Apple Event 2023: From iPhone 15 launch to iOS 17 release, 5 key things to watch out for today Industry analyst Jeff Pu and Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman had also predicted a price hike for the Pro models. However, the 9to5Mac report noted that there could also be a $100 price increase across all iPhone devices.

How will the iPhone 15 be priced in India? The official prices are expected to be announced by Apple during its Wonderlust event today. However, if the tech giant sticks to the same price for the base models, the new iPhones could start at ₹79,900 in India.

With a similar price point as last year, the iPhone 15 could start at ₹79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus range could start at ₹89,900 in India.

iPhone 15 specifications: While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to arrive with a glass back and aluminium sides, the higher-end Pro versions will reportedly feature a switch to a titanium design, which is expected to make the phones more durable and around 10 per cent lighter, according to a Bloomberg report.

Meanwhile, the Pro models will be powered by the new A17 chipset built on a 3-nanometer process, which is expected to result in improvements in performance and battery life, while the base variants could come with last year's A16 chipset.