Apple Wonderlust event: Where and how to watch the livestream; what to expect

Apple Wonderlust event: Where and how to watch the livestream; what to expect1 min read 09 Sep 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Apple's annual September event, ‘Wonderlust,’ will feature the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. Watch online at apple.com or on Apple TV, YouTube, or the Apple Events website.
Apple has announced that its annual September event will be held on September 12. The event named ‘Wonderlust’ will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker's headquarters in California and can be watched online at apple.com.
