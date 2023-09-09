Apple Wonderlust event: Where and how to watch the livestream; what to expect

Apple's annual September event, ‘Wonderlust,’ will feature the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and more. Watch online at apple.com or on Apple TV, YouTube, or the Apple Events website.

Apple has announced that its annual September event will be held on September 12. The event named 'Wonderlust' will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker's headquarters in California and can be watched online at apple.com.

The flagship Apple event which will feature many high-profile launches from the iPhone 15 lineup to the Apple Watch Series 9 will be hosted at 10:00 am PT or 10:30 PM (Indian time).

How and where to watch the event? To watch Apple's Wonderlust special event, the primary method is through the Apple TV app. Although the event listing is not currently available on the TV app, Apple typically adds it on the day of the event. Therefore, it is important to check for it on the day of the event. Additionally, the Apple TV app is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring you can tune in using your favorite streaming devices.

An alternative method to view the event is through the Apple Events website. Apple consistently provides live streaming of its events on the website to cater to those who may not have access to the app. Furthermore, Apple currently offers the option to add the event to your calendar.

Lastly, in order to watch the Apple Wonderlust event, interested audiences can visit the company’s official YouTube channel. Apple has been live-streaming all its events on YouTube for several years. Given below is the link to watch it on the streaming platform.