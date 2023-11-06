Apple working on fix for Apple Watch battery problems in upcoming WatchOS update: Report
Apple is reportedly working on a fix for a battery drain issue highlighted by Apple Watch users after updating to WatchOS 10.1.
Apple has received numerous reports of battery life issues from Apple Watch users after updating to Watch OS 10.1 on October 25. These problems have been reportedly acknowledged, and the tech giant is actively working on a fix, which will be included in a forthcoming watchOS 10 software update to address the battery drain concerns raised by users on platforms like Reddit and Apple's support page.