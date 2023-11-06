Apple working on fix for Apple Watch battery problems in upcoming WatchOS update: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a fix for a battery drain issue highlighted by Apple Watch users after updating to WatchOS 10.1.

Apple has received numerous reports of battery life issues from Apple Watch users after updating to Watch OS 10.1 on October 25. These problems have been reportedly acknowledged, and the tech giant is actively working on a fix, which will be included in a forthcoming watchOS 10 software update to address the battery drain concerns raised by users on platforms like Reddit and Apple's support page.

According to a report by Mac Rumours, an internal memo shared with Apple Authorised Service Providers has confirmed that the problem with the Apple Watch will be resolved in an upcoming watchOS update.

Despite Apple's memo lacking specific details about the problem's extent or the update's release date, reports from Mac Rumors suggest that Apple is gearing up for an iOS 17.1.1 update for the iPhone and a WatchOS update likely containing the fix for the battery drain issue.

Moreover, it is likely that the battery drain problem impacting the Apple Watch is extensive, impacting various users, spanning from the latest models like Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to older models like Apple Watch Series 4, reported India Today. Those affected have noticed rapid battery depletion after the watchOS 10.1 update.

Meanwhile, an Apple user expressed frustration on Apple Support Forums, stating, "My one week old watch was fine until I let it update to 10.1 last night. It immediately got super hot and the battery drained from 98 per cent to 20 per cent in about 30 min. I can't get it to charge because it stays overheated. I've rebooted, reset to the factory, disabled a ton of features and nothing helps. It won't charge beyond 30 per cent."

"Series 7 Apple Watch. After 10.1 update my battery only lasts a few hours. I can literally watch the percentage go down. Rebooted the watch. Shut off background app refresh after being advised by a friend. Still drains ridiculously fast," reportedly wrote another user.

