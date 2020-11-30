Apple working on M1X-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro: Report

At its recent event in Novemeber, Apple unveiled its first products that featured the new Apple Silicon chipset M1. While the company boasted about its processing and graphics capabilities, the M1 seemed to be built for entry-level Macbooks including the Macbook Air and 13-inch Macbook Pro. Leaked info from a tipster now sheds some light on the company’s plans for the 16-inch Macbook Pro that will be launched next year.

The tipster LeaksApplePro, has revealed that Apple is already working on a 16-inch Macbook Pro which will feature a new chipset which will be more performance oriented in comparison to the Apple Silicon M1. The leakster claims the name M1X has not been finalized yet. However, the chipset is said to feature 12 core which includes 8 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

The launch of the M1 chip was a big event but the new 16-inch Macbook Pro powered by the M1X chipset is claimed to be a ‘press release’ launch according to the tipster. There will be no change in aesthetics of feature set of the new Macbook, apart from the processing power.

Similar to how Apple is providing an option for both Intel powered 13-inch Macbook Pro and the one powered by the new Silicon chipset, the 16-inch Macbook Pro is also expected to be available with the Intel Core i9 option. Apple is planning to phase out Intel powered machines within a period of two years. These two years will also be used to provide well optimized software solutions for the new chipsets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via