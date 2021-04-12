Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Apple working on new product with set-top box, smart speaker features combined: Report

Apple working on new product with set-top box, smart speaker features combined: Report

Premium
The HomePod was discontinued last year due to slowing sales and was replaced with HomePod mini.
2 min read . 06:00 PM IST Staff Writer

The new product will combine the functionality of an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and even include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions

Apple's HomePod series may not be a huge hit for the company but the company seems to have learnt its lessons from this and is now expected to launch another new product that will include different aspects to provide assistance as well as entertainment. The production of the new smart-home space product is believed to be in the development stages, according to a Bloomberg report.

Apple's HomePod series may not be a huge hit for the company but the company seems to have learnt its lessons from this and is now expected to launch another new product that will include different aspects to provide assistance as well as entertainment. The production of the new smart-home space product is believed to be in the development stages, according to a Bloomberg report.

The new product will combine the functionality of an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and even include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions. The report cited people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The new product will combine the functionality of an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and even include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions. The report cited people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The report suggests that other capabilities of the product would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant.

Apart from the new mystery product, Apple is also reportedly working on the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with similar products from rivals Google and Amazon.

Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room, similar to Amazon’s latest Echo Show gadget.

Since Apple is yet to make an official announcement regarding the devices, the readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. The company has had a track record of discontinuing development of products or changing some key features on it before making the product official.

According to Strategy Analytics, held 2% of the TV streaming device market in 2020 and the HomePod has had less than 10% of the smart speaker market since the time of its launch. The new products are expected to revive the company's sales in the smart home segment.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.