The new product will combine the functionality of an Apple TV set-top box with a HomePod speaker and even include a camera for video conferencing through a connected TV and other smart-home functions

Apple's HomePod series may not be a huge hit for the company but the company seems to have learnt its lessons from this and is now expected to launch another new product that will include different aspects to provide assistance as well as entertainment. The production of the new smart-home space product is believed to be in the development stages, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report suggests that other capabilities of the product would include standard Apple TV box functions like watching video and gaming plus smart speaker uses such as playing music and using Apple’s Siri digital assistant.

Apart from the new mystery product, Apple is also reportedly working on the launch of a high-end speaker with a touch screen to better compete with similar products from rivals Google and Amazon.

Such a device would combine an iPad with a HomePod speaker and also include a camera for video chat. Apple has explored connecting the iPad to the speaker with a robotic arm that can move to follow a user around a room, similar to Amazon’s latest Echo Show gadget.

Since Apple is yet to make an official announcement regarding the devices, the readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt. The company has had a track record of discontinuing development of products or changing some key features on it before making the product official.

According to Strategy Analytics, held 2% of the TV streaming device market in 2020 and the HomePod has had less than 10% of the smart speaker market since the time of its launch. The new products are expected to revive the company's sales in the smart home segment.

