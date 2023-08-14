Apple working on Watch X to celebrate 10th anniversary milestone: Mark Gurman

Apple working on Watch X to celebrate 10th anniversary milestone: Mark Gurman1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant revamp of its iconic Apple Watch, potentially unveiling the "Apple Watch X" in 2024 or 2025 to coincide with the device's decade-long presence in the market. This forthcoming iteration is projected to bring about the most substantial changes in the history of the watch, following a series of minor updates over the years.