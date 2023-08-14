Apple working on Watch X to celebrate 10th anniversary milestone: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a significant revamp of its iconic Apple Watch, potentially unveiling the "Apple Watch X" in 2024 or 2025 to coincide with the device's decade-long presence in the market. This forthcoming iteration is projected to bring about the most substantial changes in the history of the watch, following a series of minor updates over the years.

Insights from technology analyst Mark Gurman indicate that the Apple Watch X may showcase a more streamlined design and introduce a novel magnetic mechanism for attaching watch bands. The current design, which involves sliding and locking bands into the sides, occupies valuable internal space, thereby limiting opportunities for enhancements like larger batteries.

“Apple is planning a “Watch X" model to mark the device’s 10-year anniversary, and it promises to be the biggest overhaul yet," Gurman writes in his latest edition of PowerOn newsletter. “The category was unveiled in 2014 and released the following year, so Apple is planning to launch Watch X either in 2024 or 2025," he adds.

Gurman posits that Apple is exploring the implementation of a magnetic attachment system that could potentially free up additional space for improvements, potentially affecting band compatibility. Nevertheless, the precise workings of this system within the Watch X remain uncertain.

Beyond mere aesthetics, the Watch X could potentially usher in advanced features such as a micro-LED display and sensors for monitoring blood pressure. According to 9to5mac, this transformation might be on par with the shift from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone X, suggesting a potential alteration in Apple's strategic approach.

Initial reports had indicated a potential delay in launching Apple Watches equipped with microLED technology due to adjustments in the production chain, postponing the release from 2025 to 2026. However, this new report contradicts the previous claim.

Apple's tradition of introducing new Apple Watch iterations with incremental enhancements has been a consistent pattern since the device's inception. Nevertheless, Gurman's insights suggest that internal discussions about slowing down this rapid cycle are underway, given that successive versions have exhibited diminishing novelty.

As anticipation builds around the Apple Watch Series 9, anticipated to be a minor update arriving this autumn, all eyes are turning toward the impending anniversary model. As Apple continues to explore innovative solutions to redefine the Watch, enthusiasts and industry experts alike eagerly await further details about what could potentially mark a milestone in wearable technology.