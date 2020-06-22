Apple WWDC 2020 starts today: Where to watch live stream, timings, expectations

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is scheduled to take place today. This is one of the most anticipated tech events every year for both developers as well as the consumers because the Cupertino-based tech giant unveils a series of software upgrades, which would then be released throughout the year and like most years, iOS is going to be the biggest star at the conference.

The event will start from today with the keynote speech at 10 AM PDT (10:30 pm IST). The conference is free for all and everyone can watch the event on Apple's designated channels and apps. With the keynote speech, today's event will be the curtain-raiser for Apple's four-day-long conference. The WWDC event will continue till 26 June. However, unlike any other year's event, this time, the keynote will take place virtually only owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch WWDC 2020 keynote speech live-stream, time in India:

The WWDC 2020 is scheduled to commence from 10 am PDT, which is 10.30 pm IST on June 22. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park and you can watch it on the Apple website, the Apple Developer app, Apple TV and Apple’s YouTube channel. It will be a two-hour long event and will stretch till 12:30 am IST of 23 June for the Indian audience.

It is important to note here that apart from today's keynote speech, none of the other sessions will be streaming live via YouTube or Apple's official website, and if you want to watch other sessions, including the Platforms State of the Union, you will have to watch them via the Apple Developer website or Apple Developer app.

What to expect in Apple WWDC 2020 event:

As rumours suggest, Apple is expected to showcase the first look of updated iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS, and also some hardware options. First and the foremost, in a major development by Apple, the company is reportedly preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, according to a Bloomberg report.

Coming to the iOS 14 upgrades, leaks say Apple is reportedly considering allowing iOS users to change default apps on the platform with third-party options. This means that iPhone users may be able to set third-party apps from other companies as default apps on the iPhones. After the implementation, the users can switch from Safari as the default browsing app to Chrome or Mozilla Firefox or from Apple Maps to Google Maps as default apps.

Apart from these software upgrades at WWDC 2020, several reports and rumours also suggest that Apple might give a fresh look of a 23-inch iMac, which is touted to launch later this year. Additionally, reliable rumours have also suggested that Apple might change the name of software to iPhone OS.

All this, and much more await an official reveal at today's upcoming Apple WWDC 2020 keynote speech. Stay tuned to catch updates here.

