Apple WWDC 2020 starts today: Where to watch live stream, timings, expectations

The event will start from today with the keynote speech at 10 AM PDT (10:30 pm IST). The conference is free for all and everyone can watch the event on Apple's designated channels and apps. With the keynote speech, today's event will be the curtain-raiser for Apple's four-day-long conference. The WWDC event will continue till 26 June. However, unlike any other year's event, this time, the keynote will take place virtually only owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.