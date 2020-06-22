Apple WWDC 2020: Tim Cook kicks off event by talking about George Floyd, virus

However, the biggest change in the event this year that unlike any year before, Apple decided to have an online-only event in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The event started today with the keynote speech at 10 AM PDT (10:30 pm IST). The conference was free for all and everyone can watch the event on Apple's designated channels and apps. With the keynote speech, today's event is the curtain-raiser for Apple's four-day-long conference. The WWDC event will continue till 26 June.

Minutes before the event, Apple's streaming channel was seen with a view of the rotating Earth with a soothing background music. The track seemed to be "Tomorrow" by Mat Kearney.

With the theatre in Apple Park completely empty, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the event with the discussion of two major issues grappling the world – racism and the pandemic.

"While the events of this past month are sadly not new," they have caused us to take note, says Cook.

Apple CEO also spoke about how racism, social injustice has failed in the freedom and equality of United States and added that there was a demand for change of such ways in the country for "the future of the country."

For the same, Cook also announced an initiative particularly for communities of colours, criminal injustice etc.

"This means taking action. Two weeks ago, we announced Apple's racial justice and inequity initiative with $100M." Starting in the US. And a new Developer Entrepreneurial Camp for Black developers.

The announcement comes after the George Floyd incident, where a person named George Floyd died after a US cop knelt on his neck for nine minutes resulting in his death.

In addition to that, Cook also spoke about novel coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently dealing with. He started by talking praising the people dedicated to help the patients all over the world, especially the health care workers.

"Throughout history, great challenges have been met with great creativity and great breakthroughs."

"We want to thank the dedicated people everywhere, especially health care workers," he said.

He also noted that people are relying on technology more than ever to stay connected. "There has been a profound impact of our products during the pandemic."

After this, he invited Craig Federighi to talk about iOS 14.

