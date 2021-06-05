Apple annual developer conference Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 will start on 7 June. This will be the second time the company will have to conduct the event virtually. Apple has also setup a YouTube link to let views stream the event live. Additionally, the company will allow live-stream through their official event page.

Apple has also set up 'Digital Lounges', a space built for developers to interact with Apple engineers. Within these 'lounges' engineers will respond to queries as well as conduct special activities throughout the week. However, the developers will need to sign up ahead of the activity.

The event will begin at 10 am PDT on 7 June (10:30 PM IST). The event will be strictly virtual owing to the ongoing pandemic. This will be the second time Apple will conduct the WWDC virtually.

What to expect?

Software: The American tech giant will be revealing multiple new features across its different platforms including iPadOS, iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and even the software for Apple TV.

With iOS 15, the company is planning to push the privacy agenda further by limiting invasive applications. In order to make things more simplified, Apple is expected to introduce a new control panel that provides in-depth detail on what data is being collected by each third-party app installed on a user’s device. Apple had, earlier this year, also taken a bold step of giving users control over apps that are tracking their behaviour for advertisements.

iOS and iPadOS software is expected to get the ability to set status, for times when the user is driving, sleeping, working or just set DND. The update will also provide more options for auto-replying. Apple will also be making changes in iMessage to compete with internet-based chatting applications.

Apple is planning to introduce changes in the home screen for iPad with support for widgets, which was recently introduced on iOS. Following the MacOS Big Sur launch, Apple is expected to make incremental updates within the operating system.

Hardware

While WWDC is mostly about software updates for all Apple platforms, the company is also expected to unveil new hardware. The company is expected to launch new MacBook Pros with the new ARM-based chipsets.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: The Cupertino giant is expected to reveal two new 14-inch and 16-inch models that will feature powerful ARM-based chipsets. The chipsets will be more powerful compared to M1 chip that was launched last year for the MacBook Air. The chipset is expected to be called M1X.

