In just a few hours, Apple will commence Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021. During the event, Apple will reveal the latest advancements in iOS , iPadOS, tvOS, WatchOS and MacOS. Additionally, Apple might reveal some hardware as well.

Event timing

The event will begin at 10 am PDT on 7 June (10:30 PM IST). The event will be strictly virtual owing to the ongoing pandemic. This will be the second time Apple will conduct the WWDC virtually.

How to stream event live

Apple has already set up the event link on YouTube. On the page, interested viewers can set reminders or even bookmark the link for the event. The Apple developer conference can also be streamed live from the company's official website for the event.

Users can also stream the event here:

On the company's official page for the event, Apple claimed that the stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later.

In order to stream the event on the TV, the user requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or an AirPlay 2–capable device with the latest Apple TV software. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. However, it will require MSE, H.264, and AAC.

Apple had also set up 'Digital Lounges', a space built for developers to interact with Apple engineers. Within these 'lounges' engineers will respond to queries as well as conduct special activities throughout the week. However, the developers will need to sign up ahead of the activity.

What to expect?

Software: The American tech giant will be revealing multiple new features across its different platforms including iPadOS, iOS, MacOS, WatchOS and even the software for Apple TV.

With iOS 15, the company is planning to push the privacy agenda further by limiting invasive applications. In order to make things more simplified, Apple is expected to introduce a new control panel that provides in-depth detail on what data is being collected by each third-party app installed on a user’s device. Apple had, earlier this year, also taken a bold step of giving users control over apps that are tracking their behaviour for advertisements.

iOS and iPadOS software is expected to get the ability to set status, for times when the user is driving, sleeping, working or just set DND. The update will also provide more options for auto-replying. Apple will also be making changes in iMessage to compete with internet-based chatting applications.

Apple is planning to introduce changes in the home screen for iPad with support for widgets, which was recently introduced on iOS. Following the MacOS Big Sur launch, Apple is expected to make incremental updates within the operating system.

Hardware

While WWDC is mostly about software updates for all Apple platforms, the company is also expected to unveil new hardware. The company is expected to launch new MacBook Pros with the new ARM-based chipsets.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros: The Cupertino giant is expected to reveal two new 14-inch and 16-inch models that will feature powerful ARM-based chipsets. The chipsets will be more powerful compared to M1 chip that was launched last year for the MacBook Air. The chipset is expected to be called M1X.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.