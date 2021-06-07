Apple introduced the new iOS 15 for iPhones during its WWDC 2021 event on Monday. The first feature to get an upgrade in the new operating system is FaceTime, with spatial audio, portrait background and even links for FaceTime calls that can be accessed by other platforms like Android for end-to-end encrypted video calls.

Apple is also bringing SharePlay with iOS 15 that will allow users to bring content from Apple TV+ and Apple Music to their FaceTime calls. Apple has also opened an API for developers and brands including Disney+, Hulu, HBO, TikTok, ESPN, NBA and others have already shown interest.

The Messages app on iOS 15 has been upgraded with a Shared With You section that will display links, images, playlists in a separate section. Users will also be able to pin an important message.

The Notification shade in iOS 15 has also been improved. Users will be able to set up a dedicated mode that will allow only urgent message to get through. With the new Focus mode, users will be able to pick which apps will be able to show notifications and alerts during set duration. Focus mode will also automatically set up other linked Apple devices.

Camera in iOS 15 has been equipped with Live Text, a feature that will allow users to scan and copy text in an image, similar to Google Lens. This feature will recognise seven languages and can be used on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Spotlight, Apple's universal search app, on iOS 15 has been improved now to allow users to search through Photos.

Photos, meanwhile, has been upgraded with an improved Memories feature that will provide personalised music recommendations to users to play in the background of their images.

Apple Wallet has been now developed to act as a digital ID method, which can be used at TSA checkpoints at airports. It also work as a digital key to locks at supported hotels. Apple will be partnering with Hyatt to allow users to use this feature at the latter's properties.

Apple has also upgraded Maps and Weather on the iOS 15.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics