Apple is conducting its annual developer's conference for 2021. The Cupertino-based tech company is expected to reveal various updates to its popular operating systems which includes iPhone's iOS, iPad's iPadOS, WatchOS and tvOS.

Apple is also expected to introduce some new hardware, which includes the new 16-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro. However, some recent reports have suggested that the launch of any MacBook Pro is out of question at the WWDC 2021.

The company is expected to introduce changes to iPadOS with the inclusion of new widgets, similar to the current version of iOS. Apple might also change the home screen layout of the iPadOS.

Stay tuned for the latest updates from the conference:

iCloud+ subscription will be sold at the same price as the current iCloud services

Apple introduces iCloud+ subscription service that can use a special browser for better privacy. The Hide My Email feature also provides deeper encryption to avoid any kind of tracking

Siri will now be able to react and implement changes to settings without an internet connection

Apple introduces App Privacy Report which shows privacy details such as third-party domains contacted by an application.

Privacy is now in focus with better control across e-mail and applications. Tracking pixels in email can be blocked in the Mail app

Quick Notes can be made on Mac and iPadOS, and "accesssed and edited later" on the phone, btw.

iPadOS 15 is catching up with the features introduced with last year's iOS 14. Apple has introduced new Widget Gallery which is a single hub to view all widgets.

In the iPadOS 15, the users tap on a little three dot that brings down the different windowing options.

Applications can be set to announce notifications. The AirPods will get a feature called 'conversation boost' to help people with mild hearing problems.

The AirPods will be able to use computational audio allowing users to reduce ambient sound.

Apple Maps can also render overlapping, complex interchanges

Drivers will be able to navigate through different types of lanes and providing 3D view for better assistance

iOS 15 introduces new Apple Maps with better details, night-time mode

The Apple Wallet will also be able to beep into an office or hotel room with a phone

Apple Wallet introduced on iPhone and Apple Watch

Spotlight introduced as a universal search which can search for photos within the phone

The user just has to point the camera at text, it pops out and you can select it, copy it, and paste it elsewhere. The selection also works on existing photos

There is a new iOS 15 feature called "Live Text" with features similar to Google Lens. It can be accessed from the camera app.

Apple has introduced new 'modes' such as weekend mode or work mode it treats notifications accordingly. It changes notifications, homescreen

Apple is opening up an API for developers to use this feature. Brands such as Disney Plus, Hulu, HBO, TikTok, ESPN, NBA, Paramount are already on board

Apple introduces SharePlay on iOS 15 to let users put Apple Music into a FaceTime call, in sync with people on the call

Users will be able to make a "FaceTime link" to join a call. And it works on Android and Windows and event the web

iOS 15 face calls will also allow suppression of ambient noise

iOS 15 will introduce better Face-time calls by introducing spacial audio for better experience

Craig takes the stage and dives right into iOS 15

The presentation begins with Tim Cook taking the stage

Apple has begun the stream with a colourful play with the famous emojis.

