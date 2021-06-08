OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Apple WWDC 2021: macOS Monterey unveiled with AirPlay, new Safari browser

Apple finally launched the much awaited new operating for their computers - macOS Monterey. Apple has baked all the new features announced so far during the day into the new macOS, including the FaceTime upgrades, Focus feature, SharePlay, Quick Note, Continuity, Focus, and more.

The new macOS also comes with Universal Control where users can use a single peripheral, like a keyboard or a mouse, with different Apple devices at once. They can even drag and drop files directly from their MacBooks to iPads or iMacs.

macOS Monterey will also come with AirPlay to easily sync with iPad or iPhone. Now the Mac can be used as a display or speaker via AirPlay. Apple has also included Shortcuts on macOS Monterey to make longer actions quick and intuitive. A series of shortcuts can be lined up to cater to specific workflows.

With the new macOS, Apple has brought some major aesthetic and utility changes to Safari web browser. The browser will get Tab Groups features to save websites together and can be synced across devices. Safari will also have the search bar integrated with the active tab. The colour of the tab bar will change automatically to match the site's colour scheme to make it look like part of the webpage.

The Extensions features on Safari will allow users to choose websites on iPads and iPhones they want browser extensions to run.

