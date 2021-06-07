Apple WWDC 2021 will begin in a few hours. The event will go on till 11 June but the company is expected to make all major announcements within the first few hours of the event. Despite the launch being a couple of hours from now, leaks haven't stopped dropping in.

A new report from MacRumours, citing a credible source, has suggested that Apple will not make any hardware-related announcements tonight. The leakster "l0vetodream" in response to a tweet claimed that there won't be any hardware launches. This information comes after multiple reports suggesting that Apple will be introducing new MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch variants with the latest ARM-based M1X or M2 chipsets.

The report claimed that it is too early for the company to make the hardware announcements for the new MacBooks. Earlier, Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes have claimed that the mass production of new MacBook Pro models will not begin until the second half of 2021.

On the positive side, the leaker has suggested that Apple will be introducing a new user interface on at least one of the product ecosystems. Additionally, Apple is also expected to announce changes made to the smart home framework HomeKit.

Developers using Apple's ecosystem will be expecting some major revision in App Store policies during the event. The American tech giant is already fighting a court case against its App Store practices.

Apple's control over what apps make it onto its app platform and its commissions of 15% to 30% on digital sales have come under regulatory scrutiny and were at the heart of a three-week antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, where a federal judge is considering how to rule.

Apple has said its App Store practices grow the market for mobile software by creating an environment for paid apps that consumers trust.

