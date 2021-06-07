Apple WWDC 2021 to skip MacBook Pro or any other hardware launch: Report

The report suggests that it might be too early for the company to make any hardware announcements regarding the new MacBooks

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple WWDC 2021 will begin in a few hours. The event will go on till 11 June but the company is expected to make all major announcements within the first few hours of the event. Despite the launch being a couple of hours from now, leaks haven't stopped dropping in.

Apple WWDC 2021 will begin in a few hours. The event will go on till 11 June but the company is expected to make all major announcements within the first few hours of the event. Despite the launch being a couple of hours from now, leaks haven't stopped dropping in.

The report claimed that it is too early for the company to make the hardware announcements for the new MacBooks. Earlier, Nikkei Asia and DigiTimes have claimed that the mass production of new MacBook Pro models will not begin until the second half of 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the positive side, the leaker has suggested that Apple will be introducing a new user interface on at least one of the product ecosystems. Additionally, Apple is also expected to announce changes made to the smart home framework HomeKit.

Developers using Apple's ecosystem will be expecting some major revision in App Store policies during the event. The American tech giant is already fighting a court case against its App Store practices.

Apple's control over what apps make it onto its app platform and its commissions of 15% to 30% on digital sales have come under regulatory scrutiny and were at the heart of a three-week antitrust lawsuit brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, where a federal judge is considering how to rule. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics