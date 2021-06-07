Apple WWDC 2021: watchOS to check respiratory rate during sleep

For Apple Watch users, Apple introduced the new watchOS 8 at its WWDC 2021 event on Monday. The new OS for the Apple smartwatches will help users keep track of their breathing patterns, use portrait photos as watch faces and more.

On the health features' front, watchOS 8 will now measure users' respiratory rate during sleep and alert them about any substantial change in their breathing patterns during sleep. This can be used to keep an eye on the health status of the wearer.

Apple Watch will also get a Mindfulness feature to help users focus, which is an updated form of Breathe app. This app gets a new session called Reflect app, which users can utilise to 'reflect' on or focus for as little as one minute

Apple has also added new workout types - Tai Chi and Pilates - to watchOS 8.

On Photos face, which Apple claims with the most popular watch face for Apple Watches, users will be able to set portrait photos from their iPhones for a multilayered effect. Photos app on watchOS 8 will offer new ways to view and navigate through collections, sync Memories and Features Photos to Apple Watch and even share photos through Messages and Mail via Share Sheet.

With the watchOS 8, Apple Watch users can use Scribble for replying to messages, and even add gifs to their messages.

