Apple WWDC 2021 YouTube live stream link goes live: What to expect from event

Apple will be commencing its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 7 June and the American tech giant has already set up the event link on YouTube. On the page, interested viewers can set reminders or even bookmark the link for the event. The Apple developer conference can also be streamed live from the company's official website for the event.

The event will begin at 10 am PDT on 7 June (10:30 PM IST). The event will be strictly virtual owing to the ongoing pandemic. This will be the second time Apple will conduct the WWDC virtually.

On the company's official page for the event, Apple claimed that the stream is best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later.

In order to stream the event on the TV, the user requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) or an AirPlay 2–capable device with the latest Apple TV software. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge. However, it will require MSE, H.264, and AAC.

WWDC is mostly about software updates for all Apple platforms but the company is also expected to unveil new hardware as well. The company is expected to launch new MacBook Pros with the new ARM-based chipsets.

