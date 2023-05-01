Apple is gearing up for its annual developer event, WWDC 2023, set to take place on June 5 at the Apple Park in Cupertino. During the event, the company will reveal the latest software updates for its range of devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. While the focus has primarily been on the anticipated release of iOS 17, there are expected to be additional software updates unveiled. Among these updates is the highly anticipated watchOS 10, which Apple is likely to announce with its key features at WWDC 2023.

While Apple has yet to release any official information, a recent report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided some insight into what we can expect from watchOS 10. One of the key features that has been revealed is the addition of widget support. As we eagerly await further details from Apple, let's take a closer look at what has been rumoured about watchOS 10 and its expected features.

As per a recent report, Apple is planning to make widgets a central feature of watchOS 10, which is expected to be the biggest update since the initial version of the software. The report, from reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman, states that Apple will focus on fundamental changes to how the device works, with a particular emphasis on widgets.

Gurman also revealed that Apple might reintroduce widgets to watchOS, after having previously removed them in favour of highlighting notifications and multitasking capabilities. Despite the lack of official information from Apple, Gurman's track record with Apple leaks suggests that these predictions could hold some weight.

According to Mark Gurman, widgets will be the central focus of watchOS 10's interface. The upcoming widgets system for the Apple Watch will be a blend of the old Glances system and the iOS 14-style widgets. Users may be able to scroll through a stack of widgets, similar to the widget stack feature in iOS and iPadOS. The new interface will be an overlay for any watch face and similar to the Siri watch face introduced in watchOS 4.

Additionally, Gurman revealed that Apple is testing the idea of changing the functionality of some of the watch's buttons. Instead of launching the home screen, a press of the Digital Crown could open up widgets in the next version of watchOS.

While no other details about watchOS 10's features were shared, the official announcement is just around the corner, with Apple set to unveil the update in June. The new watchOS will be available for eligible devices in the second half of the year, and it's likely to be released soon after the launch event for the iPhone 15.