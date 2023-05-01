Apple is gearing up for its annual developer event, WWDC 2023, set to take place on June 5 at the Apple Park in Cupertino. During the event, the company will reveal the latest software updates for its range of devices including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. While the focus has primarily been on the anticipated release of iOS 17, there are expected to be additional software updates unveiled. Among these updates is the highly anticipated watchOS 10, which Apple is likely to announce with its key features at WWDC 2023.

