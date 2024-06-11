Apple WWDC 2024: 5 Things you can with iOS18 and iPadOS 18 that you couldn't earlier
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 bring extensive customization options like Home screen and Control Center customization, along with significant upgrades to the Photos app.
In a highly anticipated event, the curtains have been drawn on WWDC 2024, revealing a plethora of exciting updates for Apple enthusiasts worldwide. The spotlight was not solely on the much-hyped Vision Pro or the anticipated iOS 18; instead, the crowd erupted into cheers for a surprising addition to iPadOS 18: the long-awaited Calculator app.