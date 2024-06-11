iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 bring extensive customization options like Home screen and Control Center customization, along with significant upgrades to the Photos app.

In a highly anticipated event, the curtains have been drawn on WWDC 2024, revealing a plethora of exciting updates for Apple enthusiasts worldwide. The spotlight was not solely on the much-hyped Vision Pro or the anticipated iOS 18; instead, the crowd erupted into cheers for a surprising addition to iPadOS 18: the long-awaited Calculator app.

iPadOS receives a calculator The absence of a native Calculator app for iPad users has been a long-standing quirk, often joked about and memed across social media platforms. However, Apple has finally addressed this void with a feature-rich Calculator app, boasting a resizable window, a convenient sidebar for recent calculations, and groundbreaking Math Notes integration.

This innovative feature allows users to write equations with the Apple Pencil, instantly solving them upon appending an equals sign. Real-time adjustments to equations, alongside seamless conversion to charts, promise to revolutionize mathematical productivity on the iPad.

AirPods Pro 2 gets a Voice isolation feature AirPods Pro 2 users have another reason to rejoice with the introduction of Voice Isolation technology. This feature leverages the formidable noise cancellation capabilities of the Apple H2 chip to minimize wind noise and background disturbances during calls, ensuring crystal-clear communication.

Home screen and control center customization Moreover, both iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 usher in a new era of customization, granting users unprecedented control over their device interfaces. Home screen and Control Center customization, akin to Android's quick toggles, offer a personalized user experience. Third-party apps now have access to Control Center integration, while the revamped Control Center allows for swipeable navigation and icon resizing.

Upgrade to Photos App Apple's commitment to enhancing user experience extends to the realm of photography, with significant improvements to the Photos app across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The introduction of the Clean Up feature empowers users to effortlessly remove unwanted elements from their photos with precision, rivaling the capabilities of competitors' offerings. Additionally, smarter search functionalities promise to streamline photo discovery and organization, catering to the needs of avid photographers and casual users alike.

Custom emojis with generative AI The advent of custom emojis generated by AI is one of the most talked about features of the iOS 18 update. While undoubtedly a novel addition, there are apprehensions regarding the potential inundation of communication channels with an endless array of emojis, ranging from charming to bizarre. Nonetheless, Apple's bold foray into generative AI promises to redefine the landscape of digital expression.

