Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Apple WWDC 2024 confirmed to be held in June: iOS 18 to visionOS 2, everything we know so far
BackBack

Apple WWDC 2024 confirmed to be held in June: iOS 18 to visionOS 2, everything we know so far

Livemint

Apple announces WWDC 2024 event dates, highlighting software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and new visionOS. Free for developers, the event will offer access to Apple experts and new tools. iOS 18 expected to be a major update with limited hardware improvements anticipated.

WWDC 2024 has been confirmed to be held from June 10 to June 14.Premium
WWDC 2024 has been confirmed to be held from June 10 to June 14.

Apple has finally announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, raising hopes from millions of Apple product users who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement related to the software updates that could be made at this event. The Cupertino based tech giant has informed that the WWDC 2024 event will be held online from June 10 through 14, 2024.

The WWDC has typically been used as an event by Apple to showcase the latest version of software including the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and this year is expected to be no different except the addtion of visionOS software.

While making the annoucement about WWDC via a blog post, Apple said, “Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features."

 According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman stating Apple sources, the iOS 18 update could be one of the ‘biggest iOS update’ in the tech giant's history given that Apple may not bring many hardware related improvements with the iPhone 16. 

Everything expected at WWDC 2024: 

Typically WWDC has been a software focused event with a few exceptions like last year when the Tim Cook led company also decided to make some hardware related announcements. However, there haven't been any trusted reports confirming the prescence of some hardware annoucements by Apple. 

At this year's event, Apple will most likely unveil the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 operating systems. However,  like evey year these softwares will likely not to be made available instantly and instead users may get their hands on the latest software updates after the launch of iPhone 16 series in September this year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 01:52 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App