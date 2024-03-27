Apple WWDC 2024 confirmed to be held in June: iOS 18 to visionOS 2, everything we know so far
Apple announces WWDC 2024 event dates, highlighting software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and new visionOS. Free for developers, the event will offer access to Apple experts and new tools. iOS 18 expected to be a major update with limited hardware improvements anticipated.
Apple has finally announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, raising hopes from millions of Apple product users who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement related to the software updates that could be made at this event. The Cupertino based tech giant has informed that the WWDC 2024 event will be held online from June 10 through 14, 2024.