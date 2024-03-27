Apple announces WWDC 2024 event dates, highlighting software updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, and new visionOS. Free for developers, the event will offer access to Apple experts and new tools. iOS 18 expected to be a major update with limited hardware improvements anticipated.

Apple has finally announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event, raising hopes from millions of Apple product users who have been eagerly waiting for an announcement related to the software updates that could be made at this event. The Cupertino based tech giant has informed that the WWDC 2024 event will be held online from June 10 through 14, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The WWDC has typically been used as an event by Apple to showcase the latest version of software including the iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS and this year is expected to be no different except the addtion of visionOS software.

While making the annoucement about WWDC via a blog post, Apple said, “Free for all developers, WWDC24 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS advancements. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to helping developers elevate their apps and games, the event will also provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman stating Apple sources, the iOS 18 update could be one of the ‘biggest iOS update’ in the tech giant's history given that Apple may not bring many hardware related improvements with the iPhone 16.

Everything expected at WWDC 2024: Typically WWDC has been a software focused event with a few exceptions like last year when the Tim Cook led company also decided to make some hardware related announcements. However, there haven't been any trusted reports confirming the prescence of some hardware annoucements by Apple.

At this year's event, Apple will most likely unveil the iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 operating systems. However, like evey year these softwares will likely not to be made available instantly and instead users may get their hands on the latest software updates after the launch of iPhone 16 series in September this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

