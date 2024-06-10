Apple WWDC 2024 event today: When and where to watch, expected launches and more
Apple WWDC 2024 event today: The software focused event is likely to see Apple introducing latest versions of iPadOS, iOS, VisionOS, WatchOS, macOS and more.
Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will take place today at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As usual, the conference is expected to begin with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook, followed by other Apple executives presenting the various new changes the company will make to its various operating systems.