Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference will take place today at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. As usual, the conference is expected to begin with a keynote from CEO Tim Cook, followed by other Apple executives presenting the various new changes the company will make to its various operating systems.

Every year, Apple unveils the latest versions of its operating systems for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, WatchOS and other devices. This year, however, the WWDC event has taken on a whole new dimension, with reports suggesting that Apple will use the power of AI to make massive changes to its operating systems.

We even got a glimpse of Apple's AI strategy during the recent iPad event, where the company unveiled new iPad Air and iPad Pro variants. What was interesting, however, was Apple's renewed focus on AI, going so far as to market the iPad Pro as an 'outrageously powerful device for AI', while also praising the tablets' neural processing capabilities.

Apple's focus on AI is expected to intensify at WWDC 2024, with many reports suggesting that the tech giant will deliver major AI upgrades to many applications, including Siri, Camera, Mail, Safari, News and more.

When and where to watch Apple's WWDC 2024 event? The WWDC 2024 event will be live-streamed via Apple's official YouTube channel and Apple TV. The even will kick start with a keynote adress by CEO Tim Cook at 10AM Pacific Time or 10:30PM India time.

In order to watch the event live, you can click on the embedded YouTube link below. We at Mint will also keep you posted with minute by minute coverage via our live blog.

WWDC 2024: What to expect? Apple could also bring a number of other changes to its operating system for iPhones with iOS 18, including a complete overhaul of the Siri voice assistant, notification summaries, instant photo editing, AI emoji, voice memo transcription, smart summaries and more.

The new AI features, however, are likely to be opt-in and may not be enabled on iOS 18 by default. Moreover, the AI features may not work on iPhone 15 vanilla variants and prior generations owing to a lack of hardware prowess.

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had also recently hinted that Apple might bring a new Passwords app to iOS 18, similar to popular password managers on the market such as LastPass or 1Password. The Passwords app could include a list of user logins grouped into different categories such as accounts, Wi-Fi networks and passkeys. Apple could make the whole process seamless by allowing users to autofill saved passwords into websites and apps. Passwords could also act as an authenticator app, supporting verification similar to Google's Authenticator app.

