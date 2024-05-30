Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 likely to introduce enhanced Siri with contextual understanding and notification summary, report
iOS 18 is expected to introduce major upgrades to Siri, including improved contextual understanding and a new 'catch-up' feature for notifications. The 'Greymatter Catch Up' functionality is expected to keep users informed on notifications, offering a more efficient and insightful Siri experience.
